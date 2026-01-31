Estranged husband kills wife in Florida murder-suicide hours after leaving jail

A recent release from jail ended in tragedy on Thursday morning in Starke, Florida, as a man allegedly killed his estranged wife before taking his own life.

Authorities found Loyd Alan Kerr dead near the front door of a Northeast Sixth Lane home from a gunshot wound to the head.

His estranged wife Rachael Renee Kerr was found unresponsive in the yard with a gunshot wound to the neck, reports ABC’s WCJB.

Paramedics provided emergency treatment but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Deputies said Kerr had a history of domestic violence, and following his release from Clay County Jail, he was legally barred from contacting his wife.

911 dispatch recordings reportedly captured arguing before the line disconnected, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement.

The landlord, living on the same property, told officers she had walked over to investigate an argument and saw Kerr waving a gun, causing her to flee.

Two children, aged nine and 11, were inside the home at the time and ran to the landlord for safety. The Department of Children and Families has now placed the children with their maternal grandmother.