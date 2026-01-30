Sarah Ferguson's friend opens up about former Duchess of York mental health

Sarah Ferguson will have to 'lower her expectations' about the standard of her next home

A friend of Sarah Ferguson has opened up about the mental health of the former Duchess of York as she is facing ‘housing crisis.’

Speaking to the Times, per the Daily Mail, the friend has claimed that Sarah is said to be in a 'fragile' state over her fall from grace.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother is telling the friends that her recent travails were 'not good for my mental health'.

Andrew and Sarah lost their titles and their Windsor mansion the Royal Lodge, previously home to the Queen Mother, over their long friendship with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The outlet reported Sarah is in the midst of a 'housing crisis' and is clinging on to the hope of finding a new place in Windsor.

But the former Duchess will have to 'lower her expectations' about the standard of her next home after decades in the 30-room Royal Lodge.

As Andrew is set to move to Sandringham, Sarah 'will not be moving in' because she ‘would prefer to stay in the Windsor area’.

A friend has said ‘Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, but no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother'.

“For now, Andrew and Sarah have a housing crisis. It may mean that they have to lower their expectations about the sort of lifestyle they wish to lead'.