Claudia Oshry shares key reason behind her exit from The Masked Singer season 14

Claudia Oshry recently opened up about the impact of motherhood on her career after she voluntarily exited The Masked Singer season 14.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 31-year-old comedian and singer admitted that she has taken a sigh of relief after quitting the series.

Oshry welcomed a son named Reuben with husband, Ben Soffer, on May 21, 2025.

Voicing her thoughts about her decision, the mother of one said, "I feel amazing. I am not a good secret keeper, especially when the secret is me being on TV.”

The 100 Percent crooner decided to unmask at the end of January 28 episode of The Masked Singer.

Oshry left behind her fellow competitors, host Nick Cannon, and panelists Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

While leaving the reality singing competition television series, she said, "I’ve learned so much about myself, but my time is up."

The hitmaker of An ode to Flight Attendants had a discussion with her family before making a decision, as she now wants to spend her precious postpartum time with her baby.

She explained, "My baby was 4 months old at the time, and you don't get that time back, especially with your first, so I'm really glad. I have not regretted the decision once since I made it.”

"Everyone was really supportive, which I'm very grateful for,” Oshry confessed, alluding to the cast and crew of The Masked Singer.