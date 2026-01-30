Princess Beatrice's husband visits erotic painting in US

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared glimpses of his official trip to the United States.

The property developer on Thursday posted multiple photos of historic objects, including an erotic painting by American artist Robert Henri, to his Instagram stories after he visited a museum.

During his ongoing visit to the US, Edoardo is not accompanied by his wife, Prince Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is in the process of leaving his Royal Lodge in Windsor after losing his royal titles due to links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It's to mention here that Edoardo has a son named Christopher Woolf, with his former fiancée, Dara Huang.

Born in April 2016, Wolfie lives with his parents under a joint custody arrangement following their 2018 split.

Princess Beatrice and he have two daughters — Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose.



