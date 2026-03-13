Zara Tindall to give ‘non working royal lessons’ to Prince Harry
Zara Tindall is lauded for her ability to work with grace outside the Royal Family institution
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are lauded for their grace as they attend the Cheltenham Festival.
The daughter of Princess Anne, who serves as a non-executive director on the CheltenhamRacecourse committee since 2020, showcased a perfect example of operating as a non-working Royal, unlike cousin Prince Harry.
Expert Chris Riches writes for Express: “On Wednesday I watched Zara chat with Queen Camilla and Princess Anne when they arrived at the Gloucestershire track and watched as Zara gave Mike a smooch in the plush Royal Box enclosure.”
He added: “I could see there was genuine warmth between Camilla and Zara. Formal warmth, but they were on public display and aware any banter would be overheard.”
“So in a way the Tindalls are 'half-in-half-out' as they are royals - niece to the King and cousin to the future king - but have their own businesses.
“This is almost what Megxit was all about - Harry and Meghan wanted to retain royal ties but also earn millionaire wages.
The expert continued: “The difference is Harry and Meghan have made their millions of dollars by spilling royal secrets, smearing Harry's own family and besmirching the Windsor name and that of 'The Firm.’”
