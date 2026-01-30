Princess Anne refuses an offer made at palace

Bhishma Asare, who was made an MBE for services to education and mental health awareness at St James's Palace on Thursday, offered to teach Princess Anne to rap.

The 34-year-old English teacher, who created Rap Therapy to help young people develop their creativity and express themselves positively through rap, shared after the ceremony, "I was explaining the process and saying that we get children to write about a specific emotion, to explicitly mention that emotion so they can decipher those feelings."

According to GB News, Asare works as an English teacher at the Royal Russell School in Croydon and has been a long-time rapper.

"Then I said to her: 'Maybe I could teach you to rap?' She said she used to sing, and that is about it." He added: "She kind of declined and said her time is up."

The English teacher explained that rap is a key tool in helping people communicate and express themselves to one another.

The royal family on Thursday shared pictures of the ceremony where Princess Anne represented her brother King Charles.