Photo:'The Rookie's' Mekia Cox reveals her daughter's debut in season 8

Mekia Cox revealed the motherly arch of her character as tough undercover cop, Nyla Harper.

While speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Mekia talked about the chapter of Nyla Harper's life that pulls her back towards her undercover life in season 8 of The Rookie.

She began, "There's a little bit of a twinge of her starting to miss her high-stakes, old undercover life."

Cox added, "She kind of tries to get back there a little bit."

Moreover, she disclosed that fans will once again be able to see Nyla's maternal bond with her two daughters as Cox's youngest real-life daughter has played the role of Leah Murray.

She shared her excitement stating, "Personally, that's also wonderful."

For those unversed, Cox's youngest daughter's relation with The Rookie and the strange family dynamics of Nyla Harper's family dates back to before she was even born.

At that time in season 5, Cox's real pregnancy and home birth were written into the storyline.