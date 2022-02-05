GCU teacher writes to Syndicate against VC

LAHORE: One of the faculty members of the Government College University (GCU) has written a letter to the members of the university’s Syndicate against the vice-chancellor for a recent alleged unpleasant incident in front of some external individuals.

The faculty member requested the syndicate members to take a serious note of the alleged incident. In the written complaint, a copy available with The News, Chairperson of the GCU’s Department of Electrical Engineering Dr Engr Junaid Zafar claimed that he had complained against the VC on different occasions in the past but no action was taken and which led to another such incident on January 31. He alleged that during the recent visit of a Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team, the VC allegedly yelled at him and used “threatening” and “abusive” language in front of the external team.

Dr Junaid further said, in his complaint, that GCU Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Noor Sheikh and PEC’s visitation team asked him to stay which he did and they tried to normalise the situation but then VC allegedly started tagging him with other faculty members and collectively used the terms such as “conspirators” and “mafia” etc.

The faculty member observed that had any appropriate action been taken on his previous complaints this recent incident could not have taken place. He alleged that as the consequence of reporting this persistent “victimisation”, he was removed from the position of Director, Research Innovation & Commercialisation which has been brought to the consideration of all syndicate members through writing earlier. He requested the syndicate members to take serious note of these happenings.

However, when contacted GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi termed the whole incident fabricated. He said an honest discussion was undergoing on the limitations of the university’s Electrical Engineering Department with the PEC team as it was their confirmatory visit. He further said such discussions included matters of the under performance of the Chairperson, Dr Junaid Zafar, who was absent in the previous visit of the PEC almost two months ago. “During this discussion when we were agreeing to our shortfalls and proposing recommendations for the possible remedy, Dr Junaid Zafar got upset and made rude remarks about what we were speaking on behalf of the University,” the VC added.

The VC further said that later Dr Junaid sent a news on the Faculty WhatsApp group taking the position that he was “harassed and victimized” by the VC while the same message was also sent to another WhatsApp group where current and past students are members. “This is akin to defamation of the University and it’s university, for which he was sent a show-cause notice to explain,” he said and added now the faculty member had come up with a full scale story of his own.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi further alleged that Dr Junaid had a habit of making such allegations and he (the VC) as guided by the Syndicate has set up a committee to investigate the matter. He added the committee would submit its recommendations to the Syndicate in its forthcoming meeting.

The VC further said that Dr Junaid Zafar had previously sent several such letters to the Syndicate and once investigated the allegations proved to be lies. “Thus, this is another attempt of his to twist the event of the PEC meeting to his favour so that we become soft in holding him accounting for his incompetence,” the VC alleged.