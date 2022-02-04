Siraj blasts govt for toeing IMF’s line

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that the country was facing economic and political “terrorism” and all the claims and slogans of the incompetent rulers were based on lies.

“The economic policy of the rulers is nothing but to spread your hands and pick up the begging bowl. The apathy of the rulers can be gauged from the fact that they are celebrating the one billion dollars loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said while addressing the Khatme Bukhari Sharif and Hadeeqatul Uloom, Markaz-e-Islami, here. The JI leader asked the rulers to tell the people under which conditions the loan had been taken from the IMF. He said that the loan had been taken by the same prime minster who had openly announced that he would prefer suicide over taking loans from the IMF.

“The prime minister has no courage to commit suicide rather the hunger, price-hike and over taxations have forced the masses to commit suicide,” Sirajul Haq remarked. He said that the country’s economy was being run by the IMF. The judicial and education systems were the ones left by the British rulers, he added.

He said that the Islamic system could not be implemented even for a single day in the country that had come into existence in the name of Islam.