Myanmar foreign minister barred from Asean meet

PHNOM PENH: Myanmar’s junta suffered a fresh diplomatic blow on Thursday as regional bloc Asean barred its top diplomat from attending an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.
Cambodia, which currently holds the bloc’s rotating chairmanship, said there had been too little progress on a "five-point consensus" agreed by leaders last year to try to defuse the crisis gripping Myanmar.
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse thousands of demonstrators demanding justice...
BERLIN: A Russian scientist accused of spying for Moscow on Europe’s Ariane space rocket programme while working at...
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom: A Cambridge University college on Thursday faced claims of "misinformation" as it battles...
KABUL: A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book...
KYIV: Up to two million people living along the front line in eastern Ukraine risk displacement if the festering...
PARIS: Jean-Marie Le Pen, a French far-right veteran whose daughter is hoping to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in...
Comments