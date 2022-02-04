 
close
Friday February 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Myanmar foreign minister barred from Asean meet

By AFP
February 04, 2022

PHNOM PENH: Myanmar’s junta suffered a fresh diplomatic blow on Thursday as regional bloc Asean barred its top diplomat from attending an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

Cambodia, which currently holds the bloc’s rotating chairmanship, said there had been too little progress on a "five-point consensus" agreed by leaders last year to try to defuse the crisis gripping Myanmar.

Comments