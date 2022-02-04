NBF promotes book reading

Islamabad : National Book Foundation (NBF) has taken various initiatives to launch a series of innovative projects to promote book reading culture.

According to NBF, these initiatives included the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs, Children’s Book Clubs, Prisoners’ Free Minds Book Clubs, Senior Citizens Book Clubs, Travellers’ Book Clubs (Books on Wheels), Flying Book Clubs, and Hospital Book Clubs. NBF has come up with another novel idea to appoint book-loving celebrities of the country as Book Ambassadors to play their role in promoting book-reading habits.