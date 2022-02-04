Consumer welfare

LAHORE: Consumer services are blossoming as the threat of Covid-19 persists, in different spheres from auto and electronics to clothing and grocery deliveries. The quality of these services satisfies some and alienates others.

Before Covid-19, consumer services were mainly confined to after sales services of the goods supplied by different companies. The concept of after sales service gained importance when it was found that all Japanese automakers ensured availability of the spare parts of their vehicles and established designated repair dealerships.

This was the reason that non-Japanese auto brands found it difficult to penetrate Pakistani markets. The home appliances producers also found that a reliable after sales service boosts sales of their brands.

Currently, suppliers of almost all electronic products have established an after sales network. They charge a visiting fee to repair the gadgets at home.

Some have outsourced their repair work to designated repair shops. The sales of electronic gadgets have increased at tremendous pace and the outsourced workshops in many cases are unable to cope with the demand for repair.

Suppliers have also lost control over their outsourced workshops. Customers complain of overcharging or unsatisfactory services.

There is another problem: most of the gadgets like air conditioners and television are under warranty when the fault occurs. In that case, the parts are replaced free of charge, but the visiting charges must be paid. These charges are unfair, as faults covered under the warranty should carry no charges.

Covid-19 promoted e-commerce. Even the leading textile companies with hundreds of outlets in the country were forced to attract online customers when the markets were practically closed during the peak of the pandemic.

The clothing sector throughout the country acted rapidly to lure customers through their Facebook pages and YouTube channels. After initial hiccups, most settled and gained consumer confidence.

This is particularly true for women operating from far away areas in Sindh and Punjab. These women used to supply their dresses to bigger outlets in the cities at low profit.

E-commerce provided them the opportunity to charge a little higher rate. To create trust among the buyers they allowed the consumers to first inspect the quality before making the payment.

This way they broke the tradition of bigger players that insist through their couriers to pay first before opening the parcel.

Many times the goods received were not in accordance with the order. Sometimes the colour of the dress was changed and in some cases one or two pieces of a suit were missing (obviously by mistake).

To get the missing pieces or getting the right colour becomes a nightmare for the customer. Very few bigger players act promptly to replace the goods, many take weeks or months. To avoid such instances, it is advisable to allow the customer to first inspect the goods before making payments.

The couriers in some instances avoid visiting places that are at a distance and if there are no other deliveries in that area. They inform the supplier that the consumer was not available, or refused to accept the goods.

This tarnishes the image of the buyer who was never visited by the courier.

Some grocery suppliers claim to deliver the goods in 30-45 minutes, but make delivery after several hours forcing the buyer to buy the goods from the market.

Multinational food outlets have their inhouse delivery arrangements for limited areas and their delivery is on time. For those that deliver through outsourced couriers, delays are a norm.

Food and grocery delivery must be in time otherwise it becomes useless for the buyers. In developed economies, the supplier is obliged not to charge for the food if the delivery is delayed by 30-45 minutes.

The largest complaints relate to the services provided by the public sector. The after sales services of the public sector are pathetic.

Complaints about low voltage or power failures are not addressed in time, particularly if

the fault is limited to a single consumer. Influence of bribery is the only accelerator for quick repair.

Hanging live wires in the streets is a threat to the life of pedestrians. Then there are high voltage live wires at touching distance from the roof of the house. These wires ought to be covered with rubber.

In the same way there is slow response to overflow of sewerage. The complaints about suspension or low pressure of gas remain unattended.

The public sector must lead the way in promptly addressing the complaints of the consumers to improve service delivery and to gain the trust of the consumers.