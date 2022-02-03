PML-N, PPP accused of keeping south Punjab backward

MULTAN: Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday accused the PML-N and the PPP of keeping deprived and backward the people and area of south Punjab.

Talking to reporters, he said both the political parties in the past exploited and politicised the slogan of south Punjab province and used it for their favour and did nothing. He said in the past, both the parties had pushed the region towards further backwardness and no other factor but these parties are behind the backwardness of the area in the field of education, health and economy. He said leaders of these parties served the masses only verbally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the first time focused on the progress and development of the people of south Punjab, saying in this connection the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat and the transfer of powers were clear proof of their achievements.

He alleged the PMLN mafia had been removed from South Punjab, while Usman Buzdar is solving the problems of the people of south Punjab in a best possible way and has put the area on the path of development.

He said the CM had taken practical steps to resolve the problems of the people by going from village to village and now equal development works were being executed in the whole province indiscriminately.

Meanwhile, Qureshi inaugurated the Ehsas Ration Program in his constituency's utility store. On the occasion, he said more than 1.5 million registered households at 84 points of Multan district would be able to purchase ghee, sugar flour and pulses in a foolproof manner through digital technology from Wednesday (today).

The customers would be able to get a 30 per cent-40 per cent discount. He said the PTI government is taking practical steps for the real welfare of the common man and backward class. He said they believe in real and sustainable measures instead of making people fool.

He said hundred millions of registered people across the country would be able to benefit from this realisation of the PTI ration scheme. He said according to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, this project has proved to be a milestone in relieving the common man from the burden of inflation.