Strategic ambiguity

Since 1947, residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been wrongfully subjugated. They have spent more than seven decades in one of the world’s most militarised valley. The sole hope they have is that, despite the cruelties sponsored by India, they may someday have the right to self-determination. However, after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, this hope is fast dying.
It is ironic that in this world, ‘advocates’ of human rights and justice speak up for even the smallest acts of violence at times, but the legitimate cause of Kashmiris and their suffering are ignored. It is not only a testing time for the UN to implement the long-ignored resolutions of the Security Council, but also for the international community to stand with Kashmiris – Indian tyranny must be stopped.
Engr Bilal Ahmed
Sukkur
This refers to the article ‘Sindh: solidarity and struggle’ by Khurram Ali . The writer has rightly claimed that...
In Pakistan, around 8.9 million people are addicted to drugs, and more than 700 people die each year due to drug...
On the one hand, the chief minister’s office in Punjab claims to have reduced its expenses; on the other hand, the...
It has become obvious over the years that NAB has proven completely ineffective. The government should abolish this...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of improper garbage disposal and burning of trash across...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Targeting minorities’ . It clearly points out how common the target killing of...
Comments