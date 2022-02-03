Strategic ambiguity

Since 1947, residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been wrongfully subjugated. They have spent more than seven decades in one of the world’s most militarised valley. The sole hope they have is that, despite the cruelties sponsored by India, they may someday have the right to self-determination. However, after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, this hope is fast dying.

It is ironic that in this world, ‘advocates’ of human rights and justice speak up for even the smallest acts of violence at times, but the legitimate cause of Kashmiris and their suffering are ignored. It is not only a testing time for the UN to implement the long-ignored resolutions of the Security Council, but also for the international community to stand with Kashmiris – Indian tyranny must be stopped.

Engr Bilal Ahmed

Sukkur