Thursday February 03, 2022
World

CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns

By AFP
February 03, 2022

Washington: CNN president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation on Wednesday for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a colleague at the US cable television network. "I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently," Zucker said in a message to the network’s employees. "But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."

