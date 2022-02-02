 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Tiger breeding flourish in S Africa

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Johannesburg: South Africa’s legal lion breeding has spawned a tiger farming industry for commercial exports, potentially posing a threat to the species already in decline, an animal welfare group warned on Tuesday. Breeding lions for commercial hunting and for bone exports towards Asia is legal in South Africa, but in recent years tiger breeding for similar purposes has become more common.

