Gold drops Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs300 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs124,950 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs258 to Rs107,124.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $18 to $1,809 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14
