SACM Punjab reviews galleries in Lahore Museum

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday visited Lahore Museum and reviewed the newly set up galleries there.
According to official sources here, SACM said that there were 15 galleries in the museum to display and disseminate country’s cultural mileau. He appreciated that four new galleries were added in view of interest of the people.
SACM said, "Ethnological gallery is a beautiful addition in the museum showcasing dresses, utensils and regionalart of different parts of the country. "Hasaan said that items of ancient Sindh Valley’s civilization were placed in a sequence in one of the gallery.
He further said that Sikh Gallery would help promote religious harmony, besides becoming good source of attraction for tourists. Special Assistant said that Lahore Museum was a rich source of showcasing arts, history, archaeology and culture of various civilizations.
LAHORE: Two sisters abducted from Okara were recovered in Lorry Adda police area here on Monday. The girls told the...
The MQM founder, 68, was investigated by detectives from the Met Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command over his speech...
DADU: Two outlaws were injured and arrested on Monday by police in separate encounters, a police officer said.Newly...
SUKKUR: Sindh ministers and bureaucrats appeared before the NAB court Sukkur on Monday in a corruption reference. The...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has said the government neither raised the examination...
SUKKUR: In a major development, a massive, three billion tonne coal deposits were discovered in Tharparkar, the Sindh...
Comments