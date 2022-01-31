Less food on the table

Rawalpindi citizens having three or four kids are at their wit's end trying to cope with the rise in food prices.

“The only way I can keep my expenses within my means is by cutting down on the number of items. For a middle-class homemaker like me, the struggle for survival has become difficult. This year, buying food for my family has been an even greater challenge,” says Anika Hussain.

Citizens feel frustrated and helpless every time they go to a kitchen market or a grocery shop; food is becoming just too expensive. “At regular intervals the prices of certain commodities such as sugar, eggs, lentil, and cooking oil witness a sharp rise in the market in response to the overwhelming demand for these items or due to corrupt retailers. Things have not been easier throughout the year,” says Farhat Abbas.

“Many reasons are given by retailers, wholesalers, and politicians to justify the rise in food prices. Whether it is the general price hike in the international market, high production cost, or even the wrath of monsoon damaging grains and vegetables, the inevitable outcome is the skyrocketing prices of food for the people,” says Shabbir Hussain.

“The price levels of almost all the necessary food items have gone higher. The current year has seen higher prices of rice, wheat, edible oil, lentil, etc. Now we are experiencing the highest record of food inflation in the city’s history,” says Sehrish Abbas.

“I try to adjust to the rise in food prices by being imaginative when preparing daily meals. I add some mashed sweet potato in cooked pulses to make it thicker so that a less amount of pulses, which is costlier than the potatoes, is required,” says Tammana Hasan.

“I need 500 grams of lentil daily for four of my family members. On the other hand, I cannot pay for pulses. At the same time, I cannot ignore its necessity in my daily menu, so I have to think smart”, says Beenish Faitima.

“I have cut out vegetables from the daily diet altogether, due to the inordinate rise in their prices. Their prices make me crazy while I do shopping at the kitchen market in my neighbourhood. I cannot afford to buy vegetables at such a high price, as I have to pay my bills and other utility charges. As a result, I have given up on most vegetables altogether and just sticking to the basic items,” says Rubab Ali.

In a country where people spend around seventy percent of their earnings buying food only and the government plays an inactive role to ensure the food at affordable prices for all, people like Anika, Tammana, and Rubab find the suggestion to eat less as the only viable solution to tackle the raging food prices.