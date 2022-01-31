Need to ‘accelerate’ Iran N-talks

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian nuclear talks, during a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, aides said on Sunday.
Macron’s call with Raisi on Saturday came a day after the EU mediator said the latest negotiating round in Vienna had been put on pause while calling for "political decisions" to break the deadlock. Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said....
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will...
Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in...
Seoul: North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its...
London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic...
Washington: A baby in his car seat. A man in bed. A girl walking with her mother: Stray bullets killed each of them...
Comments