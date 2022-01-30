Farmers to stage protest on Feb 14 in Multan

LAHORE: After so many useless meetings with the representatives of federal and provincial governments, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) is forced to stage protest on February 14 in Multan, followed by all districts and provincial and federal capitals, said Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, President PKI, here on Saturday.

Animals, poultry, fish and farmers’ kids would be attending the protest along with farmers on February 14 in Multan, he said.

The recent move of the government revoking GST exemption from agriculture inputs like maize hybrid imported seed, rice hybrid seed, vegetable seed, fodder seed, all local seeds, fish meal, animal feed, soyabean, raw cotton, benola, cotton seed oil, oil cakes, agriculture machinery, fodder, fish meal, animal feed and poultry feed machinery will not only trouble farmers but also animals.

He said neither farmers nor their animals get loans from the IMF, then why their livings are being made difficult on the basis of IMF conditions. That’s why it is a unique protest where farmers and their animals will participate in the protest.