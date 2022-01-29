Afghanistan secure place in U19 WC semis

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan produced a sensational fightback to edge out Sri Lanka and secure a place in the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
Even a meager target of 135 was enough for Afghanistan to defend. Sri Lanka finally fell on 130 following many ups and downs.
A composed late spell at the crease from Sri Lanka’s skipper Dunith Wellalage (34) looked for a while like he would pull his team over the line, but it was not meant to be as Afghanistan edged the low-scoring thriller to reach the final four. They will now face England in the first Super League semi-final.
