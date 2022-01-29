Azhar impressed by United boys body language

KARACHI: Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood was impressed by the attitude and body language of his boys in the training camp here on Friday ahead of their opening game against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday (tomorrow).

“I have worked as an assistant coach and bowling coach and now I am working as the head coach. I am very happy to see the intensity, body language and attitude of the boys,” Azhar said.

Islamabad United have been the most successful outfit of the HBL PSL, having won the title in 2016 and 2018.

Azhar said United have a family-like environment which benefits the team.

“The environment of Islamabad is like a family which has been there since long. Exciting young talent has been picked including Mubashir, Athar and Huraira. We have a good young pace attack and in future Islamabad and Pakistan will benefit from it,” Azhar said.

United are eager to reclaim the title and their skipper Shadab Khan expressed his hope the other day. “Thanks God, we have formed the same team. Last season, too, we played well throughout the tournament but, unfortunately, we could not finish. This year effort will be made to overcome that step, play finals and become champions,” Shadab said.

“Yes, we will try our level best to win this tournament. Result is not in your hand but InshaAllah the entire team will put in their hundred percent,” Shadab was quick to add.