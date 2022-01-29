Three Pool B matches in National U16 One-Day

LAHORE: Three Pool B matches in the National U16 One-Day Tournament (45 overs) were played on Friday at three Multan venues with Sindh U16 Blues, Central Punjab U16 Blues and Northern U16 Blues emerging victorious against Balochistan U16 Blues, Southern Punjab U16 Blues and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 Blues respectively.

Opener Syed Yahya Shah’s unbeaten 104 off 114 balls (17 fours) helped Sindh overwhelm Balochistan by seven wickets at the MCC Cricket Ground. Batting first Balochistan U16 Blues were dismissed for 210 in 44.5 overs.

Inamullah was top-scored with 60, while Syed Yasir Shah and Gohar Khan scored 32 each. Abdul Moeez took three wickets for 30 runs. In reply, Sindh reached the target for the loss of three wickets in 40.3 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 191 in 44.1 overs in reply to hand a 10-run win to Northern.