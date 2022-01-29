Japanese envoy calls on minister

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and discussed issues related to bilateral sports and social relations between Pakistan and Japan.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the Japanese ambassador of the importance and role of the ministry after the 18th Amendment. During the meeting, it was discussed that on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations, steps would be taken for the promotion of sports which would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Japanese ambassador expressed hope that the excellent trade, sports and cultural relations between the two countries would be further enhanced.