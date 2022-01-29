 
Saturday January 29, 2022
Newspost

Pools of filth

January 29, 2022

There are many areas in Karachi where sewerage water is flooding roads. People going to work, especially pedestrians and those on bikes, have to be careful not of traffic but also the risk of getting dirty by this water.

The government should work to resolve this problem so people can comfortably travel to their destinations. Dirty roads not only look bad but also create many health issues.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi

