UVAS Food Safety Training Course ends

LAHORE:A five-day training course on Food Safety and Halal Management concluded at Department of Dairy Technology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants. Project Director Dr M Junaid and 20 participants, professionals from dairy industry were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS faculty was imparting innovative knowledge and practical experience to professionals to solve issues of dairy industry. He advised faculty members that two-way mode must be adopted in training which was the key of learning latest knowledge and engage the students. During training experts imparted theoretical and practical knowledge/techniques and skills to participants of training regarding effective operation in processing, importance of quality in food, food defense, food fraud, performance review in milk supply chain, halal certification in light of Shariah, procedure in food industry, introduction and importance of traceability and emergence of food traceability and challenges in food traceability etc.