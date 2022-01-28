CM promises more uplift projects for Upper Dir

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the KP government would launch more uplift projects in the Upper Dir district.

He expressed these views while talking to a jirga of Paindakhel and Sultankhel tribes of the district which called on him here, said a handout. Member National Assembly from Upper Dir Sibghatullah was also present on the occasion. The jirga elders informed the chief minister about the public issues and discussed various matters related to the overall development of the district.

Mahmood Khan said that since the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in the district had been issued, he could not announce any new development scheme for the district.

He added that as the local government elections were over, he along with the prime minister would visit the district to address a public gathering there.

Mahmood Khan said that his government was aware of the issues faced by the people of Upper Dir and going all out to have them resolved one by one. The chief minister apprised the delegates that expression of interest for the construction of first phase of Dir Motorway Project had been floated and work on the same would be started soon, adding the project would be extended to Upper Dir and Chitral in the next phases.

He said the government was mulling bifurcating the Malakand division into two parts which was the long-standing demand of the people of Dir and Chitral. Mahmood Khan said the KP government had chalked out a developmental plan for all the parts of the province.