Jobless in Pakistan

The unemployment rate is increasing. A majority of the country’s population is comprised of young people under the age of 30. The last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic were hard for students as well as for fresh graduates who found it difficult to get jobs in government institutions. Whenever there is a job ad, thousands of people apply for a handful of posts. That a large number of people are applying for a job makes the applicants tense. It is the responsibility of the government to increase employment opportunities for young people. The authorities should also encourage and help people set up small businesses where people can find work.

Also, for government jobs, the relevant authorities should consider revising the age limit for the CSS exams. The last two years of students were affected by the pandemic. The competent authorities should look at this issue. This relaxation, which is not a challenging process, will possibly grant some relief to the already anxious and unemployed people.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu