Cold, dry weather to continue in country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was reported in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

Rainfall was recorded at Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli, Narowal, Murree and Sialkot while snowfall was witnessed at Murree and Skardu. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 7.3°C.