Resolution in Punjab PA for Rs90 corona test fee

LAHORE: A PMLN MPA has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly expressing concern over exorbitant charges of corona test by private laboratories.

The PMLN MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled the resolution on Wednesday in which she stated that it was a matter of concern that private laboratories were charging exorbitant fee of Rs8,000 for corona test from a person. She said three big laboratories in the provincial metropolis were charging thousands of rupees for single test.