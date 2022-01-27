Resolution in Punjab PA for Rs90 corona test fee

LAHORE: A PMLN MPA has tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly expressing concern over exorbitant charges of corona test by private laboratories.
The PMLN MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled the resolution on Wednesday in which she stated that it was a matter of concern that private laboratories were charging exorbitant fee of Rs8,000 for corona test from a person. She said three big laboratories in the provincial metropolis were charging thousands of rupees for single test.
SUKKUR: As many as six bodies of fishermen have been recovered after their boat capsized near Hajamro area, some 40...
SUKKUR: Dacoits killed two youths in Baghiriji of Katcha area in Sukkur on Wednesday. Reports said the dacoits shot...
SUKKUR: Adviser to the Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said the next three months are very crucial as...
SUKKUR: Four people, including a girl, were killed and 15 others injured in a two different road accidents in Sehwan...
SUKKUR: The dacoits of the Katcha area of Ravaanti in district Ghotki have kidnapped two veterinary doctors.Reports...
LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers Wednesday held a protest against the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah,...
Comments