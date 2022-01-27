Pak, Saudi partnership promises healthy climate

Islamabad : Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed confidence that their afforestation partnership for a sustainable and healthy climate will further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Addressing a news conference along with head of the Saudi delegation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Centre for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification Dr Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdulqadir here, special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan's environmental and climate oriented initiatives had been acknowledged internationally with the United Nations declaring it Asia's forestry champion and a model for others to follow.

"The Saudi delegation is here in Pakistan to learn and study our green initiatives. They will visit national parks, plantations, mangroves and other sites across the country," he said.

The PM's aide said the two countries would make serious efforts to boost climate resilience, environmental development and protection of various socio-economic sectors from the adverse impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and rapidly expanding desertification.

He said Pakistan was ranked among the top three countries in the world with the expanding base of the national economy during the coronavirus pandemic times.

"It is because of the successful nature conservation and ecosystem restoration endeavours under the world-acclaimed Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project of the country," he said.

Malik Amin said Pakistan wanted to offer its experience in forestry to chip in its contribution to the massive Saudi Green Initiative, whereas the green collaboration between both the countries was propped up by robust green leaderships and visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Head of the Saudi delegation Dr Khalid bin Abdullah said he was extremely happy to be in Pakistan to see the implementation of the globally-acclaimed Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and other green initiatives.