Shafqat chairs meeting on vacancies

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood presided over a meeting of the Cabinet's Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) here on Wednesday.

The secretary of the Federal Public Service Commission gave a detailed briefing on major functions, modes of recruitment, redressal of grievances, and status of unfilled vacancies to the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

Chairman of the committee Shafqat Mahmood said the general recruitment process of vacant posts of different ministries and divisions, apart from recruitment through CSS, was delayed for years, which needed an immediate reform to do the same within six months.

He observed that 70 per cent of the FPSC workload was due to BPS-16 recruitment that needed to be reviewed. The chairman directed the secretary of the FPSC to send a proposal to the Establishment Division and CCIR to do the recruitment of BPS-16 by the ministry and division concerned itself and said the FPSC will conduct the recruitment process from BPS-17 and above.

For this purpose, the FPSC ordinance would be amended.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board gave a briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms about the implementation status on the recommendations of the Prime Minister's Task Force on ETPB. The ETPB could not provide the necessary details to the committee about the exact record of evacuee trust land's encroachment, retrieval of land from illegal occupants, accurate record of barren land and agrarian land, land-related court cases, number of orphanages and schools being run by ETPB. The committee chairman directed the ETPB to come up with all necessary records and preparedness in the next meeting. He also sought the justification of schools being run by the ETPB in the next meeting.