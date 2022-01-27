PhD degrees

LAHORE: Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place...
LAHORE:HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgment declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for PMLN Punjab Azma Bukhari has alleged that the Punjab government was “incompetent”.In a...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that nursing students...
LAHORE:Passengers trains have been delayed due to heavy fog. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours...
LAHORE:Ageism i.e. discrimination on the basis of age, is as bad as racism and sexism are, so we must educate our...
Comments