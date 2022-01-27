 
January 27, 2022
Lahore

PhD degrees

January 27, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Kiran Shazadi D/o Muhammad Sanatta in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled "Isolation and Characterisation of Lactobacillus Spp. for Controlling of Microbial Vaginosis".

