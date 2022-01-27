PMLN terms Punjab govt ‘incompetent’

LAHORE:Spokesperson for PMLN Punjab Azma Bukhari has alleged that the Punjab government was “incompetent”.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she alleged that the Punjab government was incompetent. She further said that in New Pakistan free medicines and free tests being held in Punjab's hospitals were ended under the PTI’s government.

“During Shehbaz Sharif's tenure, all government hospitals provided free medical treatment to the citizens. Shehbaz Sharif bought modern machinery worth billions of rupees for Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Services and General Hospital, which is being rusted at present,” she maintained. She further said that if there were no medical facilities in the government hospitals of Punjab, then where the people will use health cards.