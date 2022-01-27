Three arrested in journalist’s murder case

LAHORE:Police have arrested three suspects over the murder of a crime reporter of a private news channel.

The arrested people were identified as Amir Butt, a jeweller, and his two employees Haider Shah and Amjad Pasha. According to CIA police sources, jeweller Amir Butt was arrested from a car showroom on Jail Road. It was reported that Amir Butt was caught on his arrival in Lahore from Islamabad. He surrendered to the police in the presence of the owners of other showrooms of Jail Road. Police had earlier detained three suspects who were revealed to be hired shooters and during interrogation the name of Amir Butt came to light on which Amir Butt and his two employees Haider Shah and Amjad Pasha were arrested. Police had arrested the three suspected shooters with the help of CCTV footage. Victim Hasnain Shah had a monetary dispute with a jeweller group, which used to take interest on giving jewellery in the City. The victim was killed outside the Lahore Press Club.