Final arguments sought on Hashmi acquittal plea

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of case against former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi by February 2.

The court has directed the NAB and counsel of the accused to come up with final arguments on the acquittal applications moved by the accused in this case. The NAB had accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in ETPB educational institutes. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman is facing three corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in FIA in which he was accused of selling ETPB land to DHA at cheap rates.