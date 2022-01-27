Final arguments sought on Hashmi acquittal plea

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of case against former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi by February 2.
The court has directed the NAB and counsel of the accused to come up with final arguments on the acquittal applications moved by the accused in this case. The NAB had accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in ETPB educational institutes. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman is facing three corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in FIA in which he was accused of selling ETPB land to DHA at cheap rates.
LAHORE: Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Kiran Shazadi D/o Muhammad Sanatta in the subject of Zoology after...
LAHORE:HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgment declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for PMLN Punjab Azma Bukhari has alleged that the Punjab government was “incompetent”.In a...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that nursing students...
LAHORE:Passengers trains have been delayed due to heavy fog. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours...
Comments