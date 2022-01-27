‘CM went to NICVD for routine checkup’

The spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday denied reports carried by certain media outlets that the CM had been taken to any hospital in the city due to emergency related to his health.
The spokesman said Shah had gone to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases only for a routine medical examination. He said the CM was completely healthy and fit and had been performing his duties normally at his office in the CM House. The spokesman quoted Shah as saying that he went to the NICVD for a routine medical examination as he followed this routine as a precaution for his health.
