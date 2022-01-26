Unplanned construction in Kaghan valley banned

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on all sorts of construction in Kaghan valley. Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani imposed the restrictions through an order, announcing an immediate action against the delinquents.
The notification said that the district administration had noticed that the construction of the commercial and non-commercial buildings going on unplanned in the Kaghan valley, plaguing its natural essence and charm. “I do hereby prohibit and impose a ban on all sorts of construction being carried out in Kaghan valley without the prior no-objection certificate of the Kaghan Development Authority,” the official said in order. The order further said that the violator of the order would be liable to face punishment under section 188 of PPC.
