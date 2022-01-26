Two killed in bus, truck collision

PINDIGHEB: Two persons were killed and eight others were seriously injured in an accident on CPEC route near Kharpa Interchange in Tehsil Pindigheb.
A fast moving Rawalpindi bound bus rammed into a truck, killing the bus driver and conductor on the spot and injuring eight others.
The accident has been reported to be a result of over speeding. The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Pindigheb by Rescue 1122.
Later, one seriously injured person was referred to Rawalpindi for further treatment. The ill-fated bus was coming from Rajanpur.
MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on all sorts of construction in Kaghan valley. Deputy...
HARIPUR: A woman teacher died when a boat carrying students capsized in Khanpur dam on Tuesday.Police quoted...
PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred and a proclaimed offender was killed during an encounter in the limits of...
PESHAWAR: A child protection court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to the accused in the high profile murder case...
PESHAWAR: A book written by 21 researchers on the water profile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been launched.Ambassador...
PESHAWAR: A woman has been provided a government job after her case was taken up by the Ombudsperson KP office.A...
Comments