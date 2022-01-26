Two killed in bus, truck collision

PINDIGHEB: Two persons were killed and eight others were seriously injured in an accident on CPEC route near Kharpa Interchange in Tehsil Pindigheb.

A fast moving Rawalpindi bound bus rammed into a truck, killing the bus driver and conductor on the spot and injuring eight others.

The accident has been reported to be a result of over speeding. The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ Pindigheb by Rescue 1122.

Later, one seriously injured person was referred to Rawalpindi for further treatment. The ill-fated bus was coming from Rajanpur.