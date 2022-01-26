Orientation session on UK’s Teaching Excellence Framework held

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with the British Council, Pakistan organised an orientation session on UK’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), a preliminary step towards development of a similar framework for Pakistan under the collaborative ‘Pak-UK Education Gateway’ project of HEC and British Council.
The Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) is a national exercise, introduced by the government in UK. It assesses excellence in teaching at universities and colleges, and how each higher education provider ensures excellent outcomes for their students in terms of graduate-level employment or further study.
The session was chaired by the Executive Director, HEC and attended by senior management of British Council Pakistan, faculty members of universities across the country and Divisional Heads and officers of Academics, Human Resources Development and Planning & Development Divisions, Higher Education Commission.
