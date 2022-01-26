Delivered from the dark

The first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan (NSP) presented on January 14 by Prime Minister Imran Khan is a good development because without any specific direction a country cannot achieve success. The main themes of the NSP are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security and foreign policy in a changing world and human security.
A clear direction plays an important role in the development of any country, but as a result of the incompetence of our rulers, it has taken us over 70 years to get to this point. With the right direction, it is hoped that Pakistan too will prosper. It is imperative to appreciate the good works of the government, regardless of which party is in power.
Noorullah Bacha
Islamabad
To prosper, all anyone needs is a fair chance to attain his/her desired goals. Unfortunately, most people in this...
Islamophobia is spreading throughout the world. First Europe, and now India is seeing a rise in Islamophobia. The...
“If I leave, I will be more dangerous,” says Prime Minister Imran Khan. Dear prime minister, who exactly are you...
On January 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted a live Q&A session on television to address the queries of...
The Murree disaster, more than anything else, has once again proven that while Pakistan is rich in natural resources,...
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has resigned from his current position....
Comments