Wednesday January 26, 2022
Lahore

1,773 new corona cases reported

By APP
January 26, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 1,773 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

