South, Central districts placed on micro-smart lockdowns

The administrations of Karachi’s South and Central districts have ordered micro-smart lockdowns in various areas in their respective jurisdictions after the rising number of cases of coronavirus infections.

The deputy commissioner of the South district ordered micro-smart lockdowns in the Saddar, Civil Lines and Garden areas after Covid-19 cases in these neighbourhoods shot up, according to the official notification.

The order was issued on the recommendation of the Sindh Health Department. In the past 24 hours, over 400 Covid cases have been reported in the district. Entry and exit points in theselected areas will remain closed until February 5.

The restricted areas are Garden’s Eidgah Lane and Street 8-11, Saddar’s Sunset Street and Naval Heights, Makki Masjid, Civil Lines’ Rumi Street, Clifton Tower, Iqbal Lane, Block-L, B-05 and Khayaban-e-Shaheen, Clifton, Boat Basin and DHA Phase-II.

The highest number of infections have been reported in the Garden area. Unnecessary movement of people will be restricted in the localities on lockdown. The assistant commissioners of the areas have been told to ensure the implementation of the all standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, the deputy commissioner of the Central district has ordered micro-smart lockdowns in various areas in his jurisdiction. According to the relevant notification, Gulberg’s Block-1, Block-3, Block-11, Block-6, Block-16, Block-7, Block-4, Block-15, Block-8, Block-17 have been placed on lockdown.

Liaquatabad’s Nazimabad No. 3, Nazimabad No. 1 and Golimar areas have also been locked down. North Karachi’s Sector 11B and Sector 11H, and North Nazimabad’s various blocks have also been ordered to close.

All businesses have to ensure compliance with the SOPs, with the wearing of masks and social distance being mandatory. No private gathering inside houses and public gathering of more than three people is allowed.

Covid-positive people are to quarantine at home. Ration is to be provided in the areas on lockdown, which will stay in place until the number of cases drops to zero.