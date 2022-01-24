Galiyat receives three feet snow

ABBOTTABAD: Galiyat has received more than three feet of snow, said a spokesperson of the Galiyat Development Authority on Sunday.
Galiyat Development Authority spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said all streets of Galiyat were being cleared of the heavy snowfall.
He said the tourists were barred from travelling to Galiyat due to heavy snowfall.
Ahsan Hameed said that the locals should also avoid travelling between Kandla Tauhidabad and Dongagali to avoid any untoward incident.
He said the GDA officials were busy clearing the roads by using heavy machinery.
He said the district control room was operational and GDA, Wapda, Communications and Works, police and Rescue 1122 representatives were on high alert to deal with any emergency. Ahsan Hameed said “Within 24 hours Abbottabad-Murree road will be opened to traffic.”
