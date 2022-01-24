Wounded leopard succumbs to injuries

Islamabad : Injured female leopard, shifted from Muzaffarabad to Islamabad Sunday night, died due to severe wounds caused by bullets fired by an unknown hunter at bank of River Neelum.

According to the details, X-Ray report of 4-year-old young female leopard revealed five to six pellets from rifle inside her. One pellet was lodged in middle of vertebral column. The veterinary doctors tried to save her but she did not survive. Three veterinary doctors were also providing their assistance through video links.

The medical report showed that she was not hit by a car but a hunter tried to kill her. The hunter probably shot her from above as she came to River Neelum to drink water.

The wildlife experts hoped that the AJK government would now initiate an inquiry to find out the culprit who tried to hunt this female leopard.

The details further showed that the injured leopard, evacuated from rocky bank of River Neelum, was being given medical treatment at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP).

The initial assessment showed that there were fractures in backbone and hind legs of the leopard.

The Wildlife and Fisheries Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) made arrangements to shift leopard from Muzaffarabad to Islamabad for medical treatment. The veterinary doctors provided initial treatment to injured leopard in Muzaffarabad to make her enable to travel to Islamabad.

According to the AJP Police, the police officials rescued the leopard with the help of the local villagers and handed her over to the wildlife department.

The eyewitnesses said when the leopard was identified at a rocky place in critical condition she was also hungry and looking quite weak. The local people gave her chicken meat and helped get out of the rocks.

The temporary Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre has been set up by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in the national park and its team is also providing rehab and medical facilities to other animal and bird species.

IWMB chairperson Rina S. Khan Satti said “It is clear that a hunter tried to kill the female leopard. It was an evil act to shoot this innocent animal. We hope the AJK wildlife department will arrest the culprit and take strict action against him.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has also condemned the act of shooting female leopard and hoped that the AJK government would arrest the culprit involved in this heinous act.