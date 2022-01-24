Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Tehran: Iran’s oil ministry on Sunday urged people to wear warm clothes to reduce a surging demand for gas, as people turn up their heaters to cope with bitterly cold winter temperatures.
Iran has the world’s second largest gas reserves after Russia, and the fourth largest oil reserves. Gas is almost free in Iran because it is heavily subsidised. "Gas consumption can be managed by wearing warm clothes and turning off heating appliances when leaving home and work," Oil Minister Javad Owji said Sunday, according to the ministry’s Shana news agency. "We ask people to save gas consumption so that we can pass the next 10 days without any problem."
Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position,...
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and...
Comments