Restraining the virus

I have noted with dismay that the spread of the latest strain of the coronavirus – Omicron – is very rapid all over the world, including Pakistan. According to modest estimates, approximately 10 percent of the entire population has been infected. These figures are broadcast on the electronic media daily and are also seen on social and print media.

Despite constant reminders that observance of SOPs is mandatory, people completely disregard these instructions. Most people are going around without masks and without observing social distancing. To the extent that even in law colleges in Lahore, where we expect the attendance of law-abiding citizens, I find that these SOPs are disregarded. If we are to reduce the number persons infected with the virus, the administration should take stern measures to impose observance of SOPs. It could impose small fine of Rs50 on the spot. This will yield some desperately-needed revenue and also increase observance and awareness of SOPs.

Nasira Iqbal

Lahore