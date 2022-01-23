PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Hafiz M Azhar Usama s/o Allah Dad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘A Comparative Review of the Theory of Creation of the Universe in the Vedas and Quran’, Abdul Mannan s/o Abdul Hamid Tahir in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Agronomy) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Evaluation of Thermo Tolerance Potential and its Enhancement in Vigna Radiate (L) Using Plant Growth Promoters’ and Naveed ul Hassan s/o Syed Nazar Hussain Shah in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Return and Volatility Spillover in Different States of Market Efficiency: A Comparison of Shariah Compliant and Conventional Stock Indices’’.

Meanwhile, Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars the previus day (Friday).

Fakhra Shahid has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis “Climate Change a Threat to National and International Security: Analytical Study of Pakistan and USA”, Rabbia Pervaiz in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis “Development of a Recombinant Biocontrol Agent having Mosquito Larvicidal Activity”, Muhammad Arshad in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis “Cosmopolitan-Realism: Cooperation or Conflict Across World Orders Huntington’s Civilisations Paradigm and Alternative Possibilities”, Nazia Bashir in the subject of Clinical Psychology after approval of her thesis “Correlates of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Post Traumatic Growth in Adolescent Survivors and Efficacy of Psychological Intervention for Survivors of Disasters” and Yasmin Badshah in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis “Association of IL-4 (-590 C/T) and IL-6 (-174 G/C) in Pathogenesis and Prognosis of Hepatitis C Virus Infection”.