Cop commits suicide

MINGORA: A policeman committed suicide in Rasha Top Qalagai area of Swat district on Saturday, sources said.
They said that the cop, Ayaz, a resident of Odigram area in Swat, shot himself dead. The police later shifted the body to Saidu Sharif Hospital. However, the reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.
